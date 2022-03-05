Millennium Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,870 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at $3,665,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

