Millennium Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 6.92% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCLE stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

