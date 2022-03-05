Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Weatherford International worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of WFRD opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

