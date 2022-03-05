Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,062 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

