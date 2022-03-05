Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

