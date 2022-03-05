Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Fluor worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

