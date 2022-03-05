Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,584 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Enel Américas worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enel Américas by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

ENIA opened at $5.78 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

