Millennium Management LLC Purchases 290,297 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth $3,883,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Kennedy-Wilson (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

