Millennium Management LLC Purchases 4,326 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Badger Meter worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 172.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

