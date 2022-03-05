Millennium Management LLC Purchases 46,577 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dorman Products worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 20.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1,760.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.52 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

