Millennium Management LLC Purchases 52,075 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Alpha Teknova worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.
TKNO stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.89.
Alpha Teknova Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Teknova (TKNO)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.