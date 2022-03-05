Millennium Management LLC Purchases 52,075 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Alpha Teknova worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

TKNO stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

