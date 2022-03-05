Millennium Management LLC Purchases 56,539 Shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,539 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Gores Technology Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTPA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

