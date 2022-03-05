Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the last quarter.

EBACU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

