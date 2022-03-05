Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

