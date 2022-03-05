Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Moelis & Company worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.