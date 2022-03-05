Millennium Management LLC Sells 109,632 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WSM opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $223.32.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
