Millennium Management LLC Sells 115,097 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 115,906 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,167,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.40 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

