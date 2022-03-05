Millennium Management LLC Sells 117,258 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,258 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

