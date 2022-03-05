Millennium Management LLC Sells 134,318 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 134,318 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

