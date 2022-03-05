Millennium Management LLC Sells 19,228 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Health Catalyst worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

