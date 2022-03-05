Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,642 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,919.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,313.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5,222.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,363.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,437.40.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.