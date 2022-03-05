Millennium Management LLC Sells 53,973 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,973 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 362,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Fate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.