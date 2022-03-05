Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kemper worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after acquiring an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 533,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 905,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Kemper Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.