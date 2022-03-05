MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 52.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $142.98 million and $168,624.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $13.21 or 0.00033532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,822,020 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

