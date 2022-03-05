MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $35.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.61 or 0.06745514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00266598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.00746958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00070578 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00429625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00298722 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

