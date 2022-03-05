Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $575.96 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 59.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $145.40 million and approximately $575.96 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.72 or 0.06710461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,400.65 or 1.00046962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.