Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $2,461.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for about $3,120.48 or 0.07900490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.02 or 0.06686587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,490.61 or 0.99983143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048501 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,064 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars.

