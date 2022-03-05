Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $41.17 million and approximately $825,872.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $36.64 or 0.00093726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.96 or 0.06741065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.06 or 0.99943268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

