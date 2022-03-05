Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.96 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $23.99 or 0.00060536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $155,617.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 373,388 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.