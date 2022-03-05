Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $390.56 or 0.00987371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $8,096.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.44 or 0.06675258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.41 or 0.99792127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 13,069 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.