Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Cap Tops $45.69 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $45.69 million and approximately $296,307.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $20.73 or 0.00053026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.96 or 0.06741065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.06 or 0.99943268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

