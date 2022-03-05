Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $45.36 million and $28,654.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $20.58 or 0.00052029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.44 or 0.06675258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.41 or 0.99792127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047963 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

