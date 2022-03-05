Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $48,585.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for about $899.41 or 0.02300979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.96 or 0.06741065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.06 or 0.99943268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 8,766 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

