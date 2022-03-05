Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.88 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $79.99 or 0.00202525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $257,385.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.02 or 0.06686587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,490.61 or 0.99983143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048501 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 85,986 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

