Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.1 days.

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. 1,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.37. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

