MobileCoin (MOB) Price Reaches $4.51 on Top Exchanges

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00011429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $335.05 million and $654,479.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

