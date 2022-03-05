Monavale (MONA) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $234.20 or 0.00597676 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $67,725.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00264425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,189 coins and its circulating supply is 9,491 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

