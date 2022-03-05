Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monro by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 993.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Monro has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

