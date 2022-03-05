Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254,257 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,368,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

