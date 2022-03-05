Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,526 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.65. 4,169,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

