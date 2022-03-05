Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,237 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,127. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

