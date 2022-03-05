Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,850 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $143.78. 362,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.97. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

