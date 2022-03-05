Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in 3M by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 3M by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,593,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,156,000 after purchasing an additional 450,902 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

