Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,101 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.