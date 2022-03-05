Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.49 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,056 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.