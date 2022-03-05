Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,193 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 92,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.83. 12,216,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,157,142. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

