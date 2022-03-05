Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,026 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $18.88 on Friday, reaching $468.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $295.16 and a 1 year high of $472.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

