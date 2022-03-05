Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,277 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,625. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

