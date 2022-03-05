Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,061 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 35,870,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,984,957. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

