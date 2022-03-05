Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 775,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,628,000 after purchasing an additional 764,580 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 19,446,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,880,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

